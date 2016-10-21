Oct 21 Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV for $110 per share in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal could be announced within days, although there is always a possibility of a last-minute glitch, the source said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Qualcomm and NXP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNBC first reported that the companies were nearing a deal for $110 per share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)