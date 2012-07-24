BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 NXP Semiconductors NV reported second-quarter results above expectations, helped mainly by higher sales of the company's chips used in smart-cards and contact-less security products.
For the second quarter, the company reported an adjusted profit of 45 cents a share, compared with the 40 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to $1.09 billion, but topped the $1.05 billion expected by analysts.
Shares of the Nasdaq-listed Dutch company closed at $21.98 on Monday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses