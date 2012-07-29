Flat European shares helped by positive earnings updates
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
WELLINGTON, July 30 New Zealand's stock exchange on Monday said it expected net profit to come in between NZ$3 million ($2.42 million) and NZ$4 million in the first half as activity in the country's capital markets declined.
Based on preliminary unaudited estimates, the NZX added that it expected EBITDAF for the first half to be between NZ$9-10 million. The exchange will announce its first-half results on Aug. 20.
It added that its outlook for the second half would combine a traditionally stronger second half for its businesses against a backdrop of a challenging global economic environment. ($1 = 1.2379 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - D eforestation in the Peruvian Amazon has risen this century - destroying an area of rainforest 14 times larger than Los Angeles - with small farmers behind most of the cutting, according to a new analysis of satellite maps.
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)