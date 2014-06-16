June 16 Capital One Financial Corp has
agreed to fundamentally change the way it uses consumer
database, ChexSystems, to restrict only customers who land in
the database for fraud, the New York Times reported, citing
people briefed on the matter.
The deal stems from a broader investigation by NY Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman into how U.S. banks use private
databases, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/syg22w)
As part of an inquiry, Schneiderman requested more
information from six banks, including Bank of America,
Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, sending letters
expressing concern that banks might be "improperly denying or
otherwise restricting banking access to New York consumers," the
New York Times said.
Databases such as ChexSystems provide data on how consumers
handle deposit accounts at banks. A consumer's ChexSystems
report typically contains banking irregularities such as check
overdrafts, unsatisfied balances, depositing fraudulent checks,
or suspicious account handling.
Such databases were intended to weed out serial fraudsters.
However, regulators say banks are screening out potential
customers and swelling the ranks of the so-called "unbanked" -
the roughly 10 million households in the United States that lack
even a basic bank account, according to the NYT.
Other regulators such as the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau are also starting to examine the role these databases
play in restricting access to the banking system, the newspaper
said.
Capital One and the NY AG's office did not immediately
respond to emails seeking comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
