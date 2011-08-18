* New York AG sends subpoenas to three companies

* Seeks information related to claims over wells

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 18 New York's attorney general has sent subpoenas to three energy companies seeking information about the profitability of their natural gas wells, according to a source close to the investigation.

The subpoenas, from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, are part of a broader inquiry into the oil and gas industry. Earlier this year, Schneiderman's office subpoenaed five energy companies for information on how the companies described to their investors the environmental impact of fracking, a controversial gas-drilling technique.

The three companies involved in the latest round of subpoenas are Range Resources Corp (RRC.N), Cabot Oil and Gas Corp (COG.N), and Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N, according to the source, who asked not to be identified because the investigation is ongoing.

Schneiderman's office also sought additional information from Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), which was one of the five companies subpoenaed earlier.

Schneiderman is seeking information about the life of the gas wells, how long the companies can extract oil before they have to start fracking again, and how they calculate and record their oil reserves, according to the source.

"We are confident our production and reserves numbers are accurate and compliant with SEC requirements," said a spokesman for Chesapeake in a statement.

Calls to the other companies seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas, which were sent earlier this month, were first reported by The New York Times.

MARTIN ACT

Schneiderman is conducting his investigation under the Martin Act, a New York statute that allows him to subpoena a broad range of documents in cases involving possible financial fraud. Since taking office in January, he has used the law to investigate life-insurance companies and the mortgage-securitization operations of the large banks.

During his tenure, Schneiderman has made environmental cases a priority. In May he sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and others to demand a ban on gas drilling, including the use of fracking, in the Delaware River Basin until the conclusion of a study on the environmental impact. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Matthew Lewis)