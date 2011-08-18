* Ruling finds NYBOT member should have received ICE stock

* Case sent to lower court for damages

WILMINGTON, Del. Aug 18 Delaware's Supreme Court ruled a New York Board of Trade member was wrongly denied stock in the firm created by the NYBOT's merger in 2007 with the IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), reversing a lower court decision.

When the two companies agreed to merge they gave members of NYBOT a choice of accepting cash for their memberships, which carried trading rights, or stock in the merged company. Stock turned out to be much more valuable.

Mahyar Amirsaleh sued after he did not get the stock as he had elected because the companies determined he had not filed his forms in time. His selection form missed an original deadline as well as an extension.

William Chandler, a now-retired chancellor of the Delaware Chancery Court, found that while ICE and NYBOT had a "haphazard" and "somewhat disjointed" process, they acted in good faith in finding that Amirsaleh missed the second deadline, giving them the right to cash him out.

But the Supreme Court took a different approach. Rather than considering the dispute an implied covenant of good faith, Judge Henry duPont Ridgely considered the matter as a waiver. Once the exchanges waived the initial deadline, they did not act to retract the waiver and set a new one by giving proper notice.

The case was remanded to Chancery Court.

Amirsaleh's lawyer, Jonathan Shapiro of The Shapiro Firm LLP, said he had not determined what damages his client would seek.

A lawyer for the exchanges did not immediately return a call for comment.

The case is Mahyar Amirsaleh v Board of Trade of the City of New York Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc, No. 75, 2010 (Supreme Court) and No. 2822 (Chancery Court). (Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Bernard Orr)