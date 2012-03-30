March 30 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is revisiting a variation on congestion pricing, four years after the state rejected Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to fight traffic in Manhattan by charging drivers rush-hour fees of $8 each.

The issue of congestion pricing has come to the forefront again because Sam Schwartz, a former New York City traffic commissioner known as "Gridlock Sam," who now runs a transportation engineering company, unveiled a modified plan this month.

Joseph Lhota, the chairman of the cash-hungry MTA, which runs New York City buses and subways, commuter railroads, and some major bridges and tunnels, told reporters on Wednesday: "I have not had discussions with anybody but Sam Schwartz on the Sam Schwartz plan, and I think it probably will be a very big item in next year's mayoral race."

Bloomberg had proposed collecting fees from motorists who drive into midtown, which would have raised $400 million a year. One year after New York State Assembly Democrats rejected the plan, the MTA made drastic service cuts to close a nearly $400 million deficit.

Schwartz said by telephone that Bloomberg staffers had shown "some real interest" in his plan.

Last week, Deputy Mayor Cas Holloway, noting Schwartz's expertise, said: "We're always interested in any proposal that's well thought out."

The city is currently not pursuing specific congestion pricing plans, he said.

Schwartz said he was waiting to contact Governor Andrew Cuomo's staff until after the legislature finished enacting a state budget. An agreement has been reached, but final bill passage was expected on Friday.

"I don't think the mayor would be taking the lead because he got burned the last time ... but if the governor decided to run with it, my guess is the mayor would be supportive," he said.

Schwartz estimated his plan would raise more than $1.9 billion a year. After subtracting expenses, including $200 million of system costs, $1.2 billion would be left.

Critics of congestion pricing say it fails to significantly ease traffic gridlock, and enriches the vendors who install and maintain the equipment, such as cameras to read license plates.

Schwartz's plan calls for using $800 million of the annual toll revenue to help repay $12 billion of debt, with $8 billion of that amount spent on capital projects for transit and $4 billion for roads and bridges. The remaining $400 million of annual toll revenue would be spent maintaining subways, buses and rail cars.

Spokesmen for three of the Democratic mayoral candidates who have emerged, City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, Comptroller John Liu and Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer, did not comment on whether they supported Schwartz's plan.

A spokesman for New York City Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, said the plan still was being reviewed. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by David Gaffen and Jan Paschal)