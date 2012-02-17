Feb 17 World Trade Center developer Larry Silverstein has asked a New York state agency to approve a $475 million refunding of tax-exempt Liberty bonds, which financed part of the cost of the World Trade Center 7 office tower, an agency spokeswoman said on Friday.

The New York Liberty Development Corporation, the conduit bond issuing agency, will consider the request on Feb. 21, the spokeswoman said by email.

A spokesman for Silverstein, whose World Trade Center 7 was the first building to be rebuilt after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, had no immediate comment.

Tax-free interest rates are hovering near 31-year lows for top quality municipal debt tracked by Thomson Reuters Municipal Market Data. This is tempting a number of municipal issuers to refinance debt. For example, New York City has scheduled an $800 million bond refunding for next week.

