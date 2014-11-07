BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :
* Said on Thursday 9-month total operating income down 52 percent at 2.3 million euros
* 9-month operating income from real estate development down to 0 euros versus 1.1 million euros last year
* 9-month operating income from real estate down 39 percent at 2.2 million euros
* 9-month operating income from real estate management up 96 percent at 87,305 euros
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.