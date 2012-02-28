NEW YORK Feb 28 The Federal Reserve Bank
of New York has purchased an office building at 33 Maiden Lane
in downtown Manhattan for $207.5 million, CBRE Group Inc
, the brokerage who handled the sale said on Tuesday.
The Fed is the building's major tenant, occupying 75 percent
of the 27-story building, located across the street from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York's headquarters.
Darcy Stacom, William Shanahan and Paul Gillen of CBRE
represented the seller, a closed-end German fund managed by
Invesco Real Estate. The fund bought the building in 2002.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)