Oct 3 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York may ask European banks for more detailed daily reports on liquidity as the U.S. scans for risks arising from Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Regulators held informal talks with some of the largest European lenders about producing a "fourth-generation daily liquidity" or 4G report, the people told the agency.

The reports may cover potential liabilities such as forex swaps and credit default swaps. The United States has already increased the number of examiners embedded in these banks, the person told the agency.

Jack Gutt, a spokesman for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, declined to comment to Bloomberg. The NY Fed could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Will Waterman)