Oct 3 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York may
ask European banks for more detailed daily reports on liquidity
as the U.S. scans for risks arising from Europe's sovereign debt
crisis, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of
the matter.
Regulators held informal talks with some of the largest
European lenders about producing a "fourth-generation daily
liquidity" or 4G report, the people told the agency.
The reports may cover potential liabilities such as forex
swaps and credit default swaps. The United States has already
increased the number of examiners embedded in these banks, the
person told the agency.
Jack Gutt, a spokesman for the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, declined to comment to Bloomberg. The NY Fed could not
immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular
U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Will
Waterman)