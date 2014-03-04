NEW YORK, March 4 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Tuesday it would increase the limit for each
counterparty in its reverse repurchase agreement facility to $7
billion per firm, from $5 billion, effective on Wednesday.
The Fed has been testing the reverse repo facility since
September as a way to help control short-term interest rates,
and has seen strong demand from money market funds and other
bidders.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral. Banks and the funds are currently
receiving 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the overnight
loan, up from 1 basis point in September.
The tool is designed to mop up excess cash in the financial
system, which if left unchecked could keep rates lower than
perhaps desired by the Fed at a later date.