UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
Oct 11 New York City's securities industry could lose nearly 10,000 jobs by the end of 2012, according to a report by New York state's comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the Wall Street Journal said.
In a report due for release on Tuesday DiNapoli also said bonuses were likely to shrink this year, reflecting lower profits on Wall Street, the WSJ reported.
Financial firms play a major role in New York's economy and its budgets. DiNapoli's office estimates that one in eight city jobs and one in 13 state jobs rely on securities firms.
Big financial firms have been cutting jobs this year as the industry tries to cope with worsening market conditions and increased regulatory scrutiny.
Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse Group AG , Barclays PLC and Bank of America Corp have already announced job cuts.
However, it is not clear how many of those job cuts would be made in New York city.
New York state comptroller's office could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has warned it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets hovered below four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and a looming election in France sapped investors' confidence.