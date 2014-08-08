BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY net profit jumps to EUR 135.4 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Denmark's Nykredit Bank said on Friday it had acquired a 4 billion Danish crown ($719 million) commercial loan portfolio from FIH Erhvervs Bank.
"The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority as well as the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be completed in early September 2014," Nykredit said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 5.5671 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Toyota Motor Europe - announces that it will invest a further 240 million STG in its Toyota manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire