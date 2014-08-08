COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Denmark's Nykredit Bank said on Friday it had acquired a 4 billion Danish crown ($719 million) commercial loan portfolio from FIH Erhvervs Bank.

"The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority as well as the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be completed in early September 2014," Nykredit said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 5.5671 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)