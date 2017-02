COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish mortgage lender Nykredit said it and its Totalkredit unit would issue new 30-year callable bonds with a 3.5 percent coupon.

The Danish crown-denominated bonds are intended for funding of 30-year fixed-rate loans granted by Nykredit and Totalkredit, Nykredit said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)