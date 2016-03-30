COPENHAGEN, March 30 Top Danish mortgage lender Nykredit said on Wednesday it will go ahead with a much-criticized hike in customer fees despite a recent statement by global bank regulators that new rules will not significantly increase the industry's capital requirements.

Nykredit last month announced plans for an initial public offering and said it would raise fees for almost 500,000 customers to meet future requirements from amongst others the Basel regulatory committee, triggering protests.

Last week the Basel Committee, whose rules are applied in all the world's main financial centres, said its new proposals would not significantly increase overall capital requirements.

But Nykredit said it still expected its capital requirements to be increased by at least 15 billion Danish crowns ($2.28 billion) from the new rules.

"Our preliminary assessment is, unfortunately, that the document confirms that the Basel Committee is coming with new requirements which will greatly increase Nykredit's capital needs," Nykredit said in a document posted on Twitter.

The new Basel rules are expected to be finalised later this year and implemented in the European Union around 2019.

With mortgages of more than 1 trillion Danish crowns, Nykredit is expected by analysts to be valued at around 70 billion Danish crowns on the stock exchange. Key rivals include Danske Bank, Jyske Bank and Nordea .

Denmark's Business and Growth Minister Troels Lund Poulsen formed an expert committee this week to look at the fees in the Danish mortgage sector and at what the future capital requirements would mean to the sector.

($1 = 6.5802 Danish crowns)