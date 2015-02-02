COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Denmark's Nykredit said on
Monday it would not issue new mortgage-backed bonds with
negative rates because it is unclear how such bonds should be
handled.
"The approach to negative rates is a question of fundamental
mortgage industry principles. The main question is whether
borrowers should get money for borrowing money," Nykredit said
in a statement.
"...As the matter remains unresolved, we do not wish to
issue 1-year and 2-year reset ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages)
with negative interest rates," it said.
Nykredit, one of the largest private bond issuers in Europe,
called for a market consultation on how to handle such bonds.
Rates on the bonds, which help finances Danish mortgages, turned
negative after a series of central bank rate cuts.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)