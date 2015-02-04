(Adds Nordea Kredit also suspending 3-year bonds)
COPENHAGEN Feb 4 Denmark's Nykredit
said on Wednesday it has extended its
suspension of the issue of mortgage-backed bonds at negative
rates to cover three-year adjustable-rate (ARM) mortgages as
well as bonds with one and two-year maturity.
Nordea Kredit, a unit of the Nordic region's largest bank,
followed suit later on Wednesday, also suspending such issues as
interest rates on a number of Danish assets including government
bonds turn negative.
The Danish central bank cut interest rates three times in
January to -0.50 percent, dragging the interest rates of other
assets down. The action is aimed at keeping the crown currency
from strengthening and in a tight corridor to the euro.
Its actions, however, have raised the question of whether
mortgage borrowers should receive interest on their loans if
rates turn negative.
Earlier this week both Nykredit and Nordea said they would
suspend 1-year or 2-year ARM with negative rates and demanded an
industry-wide consultation on how to handle such debt.
But Denmark's largest bank, Danske Bank, said despite
negative rates, customers would always be charged something due
to banking and transaction fees.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; additional reporting by Sabina
Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams and David Evans)