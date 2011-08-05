SINGAPORE Aug 5 U.S. crude was headed for its biggest weekly drop in three months on Friday, trading near the lowest level since February, after investors rushed to the exits a day earlier in a commodities sell-off that wiped out oil's gains in 2011.

U.S. crude CLc1 plunged almost 6 percent on Thursday to $86.63 a barrel, the biggest drop since May 5 and the lowest close since Feb. 18. It was down 22 cents at $86.41 at 0018 GMT. Brent crude LCOc1 rebounded 20 cents to $107.45 after plunging almost $6.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors around the world dumped stocks and commodities on Thursday and rushed to the security of cash and government bonds, hammering equity indexes to their lowest levels of the year on fears of a spreading debt crisis and slowing growth.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data suggested a marginal improvement in the labor market, but not enough to ease fears about the economy. Traders are now awaiting Friday's release of nonfarm payrolls statistics for July. Forecasters polled by Reuters expected they rose 85,000, after rising 18,000 in June.

* In a report to be published in the next few days, Barclays Capital has cut its estimates of world oil demand growth for this year and 2012 to reflect the dramatic economic slowdown.

* The investment bank, which had been one of the most bullish forecasters of oil prices this year, now sees global oil demand increasing by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) this year to 88.68 million bpd.

* U.S. gasoline futures led Thursday's slump, with their premium over U.S. crude falling to the lowest in a month after stockpile data added to evidence that expensive fuel and a weak economy have reduced demand in the world's top user.

* As crude oil broke below its weeks-long trading range, implied volatility in the options market spiked to the highest since the May 5 melt-down. The so-called Oil VIX index based on NYMEX options surged more than 26 percent. (Volatility chart: r.reuters.com/zar92s)

MARKET NEWS

* The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies index , a global benchmark for the asset class, fell 2.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day decline since May 11.

* Japan intervened in currency markets to protect its export-oriented economy, spending an estimated 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) to curb the strength of the yen.

* The European Central Bank resumed buying government bonds after a four-month break and offered a new round of funding to commercial banks in response to a worsening euro zone debt crisis

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

The following data is expected on Friday:

0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jun 2011

0800 Italy GDP prelim yy Apr 2011

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jun 2011

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul 2011 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)