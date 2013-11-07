By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK Nov 6 CME Group Inc plans to
announce new specifications and tests for West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude backing its benchmark oil futures
contract early next year, and implement the new specs by the end
of 2014, a person familiar with knowledge of the plan said on
Wednesday.
The recommended specifications were submitted to the
exchange for consideration by the Crude Oil Quality Association
(COQA), who began testing crude oil several years ago in an
attempt to identify and weed out lower-quality blended crudes
that were being delivered to refineries.
WTI is the light, sweet crude oil that underpins the cme's
new york mercantile exchange (nymex) futures contract, the most
liquid in the world.
The effort to tighten the technical terms for wti has taken
on new urgency as a surge in highly variable shale crude and
growing volumes of heavy canadian crude flow into cushing,
oklahoma, the delivery point.
Concerns about the volume of off-specification or
non-deliverable crude in the tanks at cushing has unnerved oil
traders several times this year, and cme is planning to phase in
the changes in order to avoid alarming the market.
The NYMEX expects to fully implement the new specifications
by the end of next year.
The move to change the specifications was prompted, in part,
by concern over some in the industry passing off so-called
"dumbbell" crudes, oil blended to look like the WTI benchmark
that did not run smoothly through a refinery and readily yield
oil products such as gasoline and heating oil.
Condensates, or light oil, streaming from newly discovered
shale plays in Texas and North Dakota are being delivered among
heavier grades of crude imported from Canada at Cushing. The
COQA, recognizing these different oil types could change WTI's
composition if not properly blended, tested the oil.
The industry group came up with a list of seven
specifications and tests, including metrics for acid, carbon
residue and nickel.
"There are lots of streams coming into Cushing," said Dennis
Sutton, feedstock manager with Marathon Petroleum Co, who has
been leading the COQA effort on this front. "All the pipeline
connectivity and all the blending that is going on, that could
not have been envisioned 10-20 years ago."
The specifications were first made public in 2010, Sutton
said, and the industry has been slowly adopting them at oil
terminals on the ground.
COQA is eagerly awaiting NYMEX's nod that would make them
part of the futures contract.
Dan Brusstar, CME's director of energy research and product
development is expected to further outline its plans at the COQA
annual meeting on Thursday in Dallas.