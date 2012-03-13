* Front month up slightly on short-covering
* Gas breaks to lowest intraday level since Feb. 2002
* Henry Hub, NY cash prices slide to 30-month lows
* Mild weather on tap for much of nation
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
(Updates prices)
By Eileen Houlihan and Edward McAllister
March 13 U.S. natural gas futures rose 1
percent on Tuesday as late short-covering pulled prices off a
10-year low, though a bearish outlook still weighs on sentiment.
The spot contract has tumbled nearly 14 percent so far this
month to levels not seen since February 2002, as mild weather
and record production pushes inventories to all-time highs.
Despite efforts by producers such as Chesapeake Energy
and Canada's Encana Corp to shut-in production
and slow drilling, some analysts still see the potential for gas
prices to fall below $2 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu).
"You cannot rule out a $1 price handle. We have no weather
demand to speak of in the next two weeks in the major consuming
regions," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford Connecticut.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange fell more than 3 percent to $2.204
per million British thermal units, the lowest level since
February 2002, before rebounding in late trade to finish up 3
cents at $2.299.
"This is definitely short-covering. These are prices we
haven't seen in years and people felt they should go out and
buy," said Tom Saal, analyst at INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami.
Gas in storage is about 40 percent above average for this
time of year, as buying slows due to a lack of cooler
temperatures, a situation that is unlikely to change given
continuing mild weather.
Temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and
Chicago were expected to climb to the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit
(21-24 Celsius) by midweek, according to the Weather Channel's
weather.com. Traders said the mild weather has curbed any
late-winter heating demand across both regions.
Other months rose as well, with the May contract
settling up about 3 cents at $2.408, and summer months likewise
3 cents higher.
The natural gas rig count fell to 32-month lows last week as
producers slowed drilling, but prolific production from existing
plays and a backlog of wells still ready come online means that
production will not be affected for months.
In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard at $2.15, down 2
cents from Monday's average of $2.17 and at its lowest mark
since September 2009.
Late Hub cash deals were done at about a 9-cent discount to
the front month, little changed from deals done early Monday at
about a 12-cent discount.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 was heard near $2.26, down 3 cents from Monday and
also at its lowest price since September 2009. Prices at the
Chicago Citygate fell 8 cents to $2.12
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time
of year, and more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last
year and the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 66 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Tuesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for
about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Edward McAllister; Editing by
John Picinich, Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)