NEW YORK, March 13 New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures open interest reached an all-time high on Tuesday, according to data from the CME Group posted on Wednesday.

CME data showed natural gas futures open interest, or the number of longs or shorts outstanding, climbed 9,008 contracts to a record 1,272,844, eclipsing the previous benchmark high of 1,272,769 set on Feb. 15, 2012.

NYMEX is a unit of CME Group Inc