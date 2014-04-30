April 30 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp said
its experimental prostate cancer drug reduced the progression of
cancer in patients, but it could not determine if the study
succeeded in meeting pre-determined goals due to a high rate of
incorrect biopsies.
In the mid-stage study, patients receiving a single
injection of the drug, NX-1207, had less cancer progression in
the treated area than in untreated patients.
The main goal of the trial was to show a significantly
higher number of patients with undetectable prostate cancer
after 45 days of treatment, compared to untreated patients.
However, the company was unable to assess the drug's benefit
because of a high percentage of false negative biopsies - a
result suggesting there is no cancer present when it actually is
- in the untreated patients' group.
Nymox's shares were down 3 percent at $4.98 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)