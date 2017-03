BRUSSELS, March 26 EU antitrust regulators are investigating a bid by Swedish refiner Nynas to acquire most units of Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery, concerned that the combined entity may have high market shares in three products.

"The proposed merger would remove the only competing producer of naphthenic base oils in the European Economic Area," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

"The(European) Commission needs to make sure that it would not raise production costs for European companies as well as prices for the customers of the various end products," he said.

The EU competition watchdog set an Aug. 8 deadline for its decision on the deal.