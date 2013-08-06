Aug 6 New York's top financial regulator has
sent cease-and-desist orders to online lenders barring them from
offering short term, high-rate loans in the state, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
"The department has uncovered dozens of out-of-state lenders
who have used the Internet to solicit and provide illegal payday
loans to consumers in New York," according to one of the letters
sent by Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York
Department of Financial Services. ()
"Typically these lenders charge fees that, when annualized,
result in interest rates far in excess of the legal limit," the
Journal reported citing the letter.
The Department of Financial Services could not immediately
be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S.
business hours.