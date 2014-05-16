May 16 Nyrstar

* Has signed a binding agreement for the final funding, support package for redevelopment of port pirie smelter into advanced metals recovery and refining facility with the south australian government, efic

* Significant investment with capital cost of ca. Eur 338 million (ca. Aud 514 million) supported by an innovative funding package

* Nyrstar's direct contribution as expected ca. Eur 68 million (ca. Aud 103 million)

* Final feasibility study confirms compelling business case with expected post tax leveraged irr of 25-30%

* Fy 2014e redevelopment capex of eur 95-105 million

* Fy2014e group top-end capex maintained at eur 335 million; fy 2014e redevelopment capex of eur 95-105 million

* Work on site remains on schedule, on track for completion at the end of 2016

* Expects operating costs per tonne of market metal at nyrstar port pirie to decline by ca. 20% in local currency terms once the project is fully operational

* Nyrstar <nyr.brnyrstar expects to begin ramp up of the facility during h1 2016 and operate at full capacity by the end of that year.

* Port pirie expected to have capacity to produce metals including ca. 250,000 tonnes of refined lead, ca. 40,000 tonnes of zinc in fume, ca. 7,000 tonnes of copper in matte, and ca. 25.0 million troy ounces of silver dore, containing ca. 100,000 troy ounces of gold

