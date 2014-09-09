Sept 9 Nyrstar

* : nyrstar prices eur 350 million notes offering

* 2019 notes were priced at 98.018 % with a coupon of 8.5 % per annum

* Issuance of 2019 notes, which is subject to conditions, is expected to occur on 12 september 2014.

* Proceeds of issuance of 2019 notes will be used as set forth in parent guarantor's press release "nyrstar launches comprehensive strategic financing"