* H1 core profit 111 mln euros vs 120 mln expected
* Maintains zinc mining target despite supplier warning
BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgium's Nyrstar,
the world's biggest producer of zinc, maintained its guidance
despite a key supplier warning it would miss its production
target, saying a strong performance across its other mines
should make up for the shortfall.
The group said it still expected it and its supplier to mine
310,000-350,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate in 2012. It also
maintained its mining targets for other metals, such as lead,
copper and gold.
At the start of July, Finnish miner Talvivaara
, which delivers raw materials to Nyrstar's smelters,
said it would miss its full-year production guidance.
In its first interim statement in April, Nyrstar said that
it expected Talvivaara to deliver 50,000-60,000 tonnes of zinc
in concentrate, or 14 to 19 percent of Nyrstar's mining target
for 2012.
"Based on the strong production performance across Nyrstar's
portfolio of operating mines in H1 2012 and expected performance
in H2 2012, Nyrstar maintains its 2012 production guidance for
all its metal in concentrate," Nyrstar said in a statement.
The company also said that first-half underlying core profit
slipped 22 percent to 111 million euros, missing 120 million
euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by
Reuters.
The group said this was caused by a tough economic
environment, weak metal pricing and lower treatment charges.
