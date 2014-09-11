* Raising 251.6 mln euros with right issue

* Combined with 350 mln euro bond to fund investment, cut debt

* New share price 1.48 euros vs Wednesday close of 2.90 euros

* Shares drop further 4 pct, weakest in Brussels (Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Belgium's Nyrstar launched a rights issue on Thursday, offering new shares at a half-price discount, part of a 600 million euro ($774 million) capital raising to fund investment and reduce its heavy debt load.

The world's largest zinc smelter, which also mines zinc, said in a statement that it would seek to raise 251.6 million euros through the issue of new shares at 1.48 euros, doubling its number of shares in the process.

That represents a 51 percent discount to Nyrstar's share close on Wednesday and comes after the stock lost 10 percent in the previous two sessions on the announcement of the company's new high-yield bond.

Analysts said the deep rights issue discount, together with a 9 percent yield on the 350 million euro bond, showed that Nyrstar had its back to the wall.

Nyrstar shares were trading down about 5 percent at 2.74 euros at 1046 GMT, making them the weakest performers on the Brussels all-share index. They were seen dropping to some 2.19 euros when the rights are detached on Friday.

The previous average for Belgian rights issues from 2007 was just below 30 percent, Bank Degroof analyst Bernard Hanssens said. Nyrstar itself raised 490 million euros in an issue in 2011 at a discount of about 40 percent.

The Belgian group has suffered from paying 232 million euros in advance for zinc ore deliveries to Finland's Talvivaara , which last year suspended its mining operations and started a court-led reorganisation to avoid bankruptcy.

HEFTY BILL

It also has had a patchy record with mining expansion and is facing a hefty bill of nearly 600 million euros to transform its site in Port Pirie, Australia, and to upgrade its smelters.

That comes on top of 115-135 million euros per year needed for maintenance, principally of its mines.

"Talvivaara is only a small part of Nyrstar's problems. The big problem is the huge capex and short-dated debt, which is only partly tackled with the bond issue," said Petercam analyst Junior Cuigniez.

"You pay today for returns in 2017, but they are not guaranteed immediately as the expansion seems to be rather complex," he added.

A far stronger zinc price, currently around $2,300 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange compared with below $2,000 for most of 2013, and a weaker euro to the dollar should help the company.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its rating on the company to equal weight from underweight, as well as its price target to 2.90 from 2.60 euros.

It said the reduced balance sheet stress and more balanced risk-reward were behind the upgrade, noting too that every 5 percent fall of the euro would improve 2015 core profit (EBITDA) by 25 percent.

Nyrstar plans to use the overall proceeds to repurchase outstanding 2015 bonds and some maturing in 2016, to fund redevelopment of its site in Port Pirie, Australia, to cover increased investment in its smelters and to push its net debt to core equity (EBITDA) ratio towards 2.5.

The ratio was 3.1 times at the end of June.

Nyrstar's new bond was given a B3 rating by Moody's and B- by Standard & Poor's, meaning they are considered speculative and subject to high credit risk, albeit with the capacity to meet its commitments. (1 US dollar = 0.7750 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Susan Thomas)