AUBY, France, Sept 21 Nyrstar, the
world's largest zinc producer, has reached its full planned
output capacity of indium at a plant in France, as part of its
strategy to reap value from byproducts of the zinc smelting
process.
Nyrstar's indium recovery plant in Auby went into operation
earlier this year and the company hopes to produce 17 tonnes of
the metal in 2012, officials said during a media tour of the
Auby plant on Friday.
Global demand for indium has grown sharply in recent years,
driven by its main application as indium tin oxide used in
flat-panel televisions and monitors. The indium price is above
$500 per kilogramme.
Nyrstar is increasingly producing other metals, such as
gold, silver and cadmium, and is looking at the possibility of
extracting other metals from its zinc production.
Auby produced 164,000 tonnes of zinc metal in 2011.
