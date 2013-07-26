* Nyrstar to keep some business with key clients in-house

* Marketing team will buy, sell and trade zinc concentrate and metal

* Firm looks to boost sales outside of Europe

By Susan Thomas and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, July 26 Nyrstar, the world's biggest zinc producer, will announce by end-August a deal with one or more partners to share with it the rights, being given up by Glencore Xstrata, to sell output estimated at $650 million a year.

The company has a short list of potential partners, whittled down from a list of around 12 who had expressed interest, said Bob Katsiouleris, Nyrstar's senior vice president for marketing, sourcing and sales.

He would not say how many were on the list or name them.

However, metals industry sources with knowledge of the situation have said a short list of five includes commodity traders Trafigura and Louis Dreyfus. The new deal, involving zinc produced in Europe, would last five years.

The 350,000 tonne zinc offtake, or marketing, agreement is up for grabs because commodity firm Glencore agreed to scrap the deal, which it had signed in 2008, in order to get European Union regulatory approval for its takeover of Xstrata.

Glencore Xstrata will continue to market Nyrstar's commodity grade zinc produced outside of Europe when the deal ends in January.

Nyrstar will keep a portion of the European metal marketing deal for itself at the request of some of its strategic clients, Katsiouleris said in London on Friday.

Nyrstar is building its marketing and trading team with a view to sell, buy and trade zinc concentrate and a portion of the 350,000 tonnes per year of Nyrstar's European zinc metal, he said.

"We intend to build a strong marketing team to take advantage of all options and opportunities in the market and we will consider selling more outside just western Europe, in line with global and regional demand opportunities," he said.

"We are going to keep a couple of key accounts in-house and we are going to deal with one or more marketing partners for the rest of the sales but we are going to be more involved in the process."

Katsiouleris said he would have liked to have kept the whole deal in-house, but the company lacked the necessary capability and organization. He did not rule out that option for the future

At current zinc prices the marketing deal would be worth around $650 million per year and would equate to 3 percent of world refined output.

Nyrstar also aims to grow its mining division, which is more profitable than its smelting unit.

"We are looking to expand our mining business via mergers and acquisitions and organically where and if it makes sense," he said. "There is no better moment to buy mining assets than now."

Nyrstar produces 340,000 tonnes of concentrates through its own mines and buys about 1 million tonnes in the open market.