Nov 6 Nyrstar SA :
* Update on the zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara
* Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd announced today that it has applied
for bankruptcy under Finnish bankruptcy act
* Intends to work closely with bankruptcy trustee upon
appointment, and is continuing to work proactively with key
stakeholders to determine best approach forward
* Company's zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara Sotkamo
Ltd is guaranteed by parent company Talvivaara Mining Company
Plc
* In event that streaming agreement is eventually
terminated, no material operational and financial impact is
anticipated on company
* Company will continue to offer operational support to
Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd during this process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: