Nov 6 Nyrstar SA :

* Update on the zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara

* Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd announced today that it has applied for bankruptcy under Finnish bankruptcy act

* Intends to work closely with bankruptcy trustee upon appointment, and is continuing to work proactively with key stakeholders to determine best approach forward

* Company's zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd is guaranteed by parent company Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

* In event that streaming agreement is eventually terminated, no material operational and financial impact is anticipated on company

* Company will continue to offer operational support to Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd during this process