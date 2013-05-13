NEW YORK May 13 New York state's public pension fund assets hit a record high in the last fiscal year, buoyed by strong performance in financial markets, New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Monday

New York State Common Retirement Fund had an estimated value of $160.4 billion and a 10.4 percent return on investments for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, the Comptroller said.

"The New York State Common Retirement Fund has reached a milestone," DiNapoli said in a statement. "It remains well-positioned for growth as the financial markets continue to gain strength."