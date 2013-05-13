NEW YORK May 13 New York state's public pension
fund assets hit a record high in the last fiscal year, buoyed by
strong performance in financial markets, New York state
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Monday
New York State Common Retirement Fund had an estimated value
of $160.4 billion and a 10.4 percent return on investments for
the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, the Comptroller said.
"The New York State Common Retirement Fund has reached a
milestone," DiNapoli said in a statement. "It remains
well-positioned for growth as the financial markets continue to
gain strength."