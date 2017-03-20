NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.

For symbols that traded to the close, the exchange said in a statement that the official closing price (OCP) would be the volume-weighted average price of all eligible last sale trades in the final five minutes of regular trading hours, "including the closing auction prints of all markets."

For symbols with no last sale eligible trades during the last five minutes of regular trading, the OCP will be the consolidated last trade during market hours.

"If no such same day consolidated last sale eligible trades, the primary listing exchange's prior trading day's OCP" will be the official closing print for Monday.

The exchange said the corrected OCPs "will be represented as .9 on the Consolidated Tape and will supersede prior closing prices." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)