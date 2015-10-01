BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
NEW YORK Oct 1 The New York Stock Exchange said it experienced an outage on Thursday with its NYSE Arca exchange for over an hour, which was later resolved before normal trading began.
The exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said Arca experienced an issue quoting Tape A and Tape B symbols starting at 4:45 a.m. ET (0845 GMT) and was resolved at 5:55 ET (955 GMT).
Tape A handles trades on NYSE-listed stocks while Tape B handles trading on regional exchanges such as BATS Global Markets
On July 8, the New York Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading for several hours due to an internal technical issue. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.