NEW YORK Oct 1 The New York Stock Exchange said it experienced an outage on Thursday with its NYSE Arca exchange for over an hour, which was later resolved before normal trading began.

The exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said Arca experienced an issue quoting Tape A and Tape B symbols starting at 4:45 a.m. ET (0845 GMT) and was resolved at 5:55 ET (955 GMT).

Tape A handles trades on NYSE-listed stocks while Tape B handles trading on regional exchanges such as BATS Global Markets

On July 8, the New York Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading for several hours due to an internal technical issue. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)