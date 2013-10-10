By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 NYSE Euronext, which is
about to close its more than $10 billion sale to
IntercontinentalExchange, is prepared to put the
self-regulatory status of exchanges on the table as part of a
comprehensive review of U.S. market structure, Chief Executive
Duncan Niederauer said on Thursday.
Stock trading that takes place on more than 50 non-exchange
venues has helped lead to "a fragmented, increasingly opaque
market place that has lost the confidence of investors
everywhere," Niederauer said at an Investment Company Institute
conference.
To win that confidence back, exchanges and other industry
participants, such as alternative trading systems and stock
wholesalers, need to sit down with regulators and reconsider all
of the rules that have helped to create the current market
structure, which has grown very complex, he said.
That includes the ability of exchanges to regulate
themselves and the fee and rebate structure of exchanges, he
said.
"We are willing to put it all on the table ... everyone has
to give to get," he said.
In return, Niederauer said, NYSE would like to see new rules
around trading that bypasses exchanges for venues such as
so-called dark pools - trading platforms where buyers and
sellers of stocks remain anonymous and their orders are hidden
until they are executed.
NYSE has long argued that the rise of off-exchange trading
distorts prices in the public markets and makes the markets in
general less transparent.
NYSE has called in the past for rules similar to those
adopted by Canada a year ago requiring dark pools to offer
meaningful improvement on the prices quoted on the public
markets, or to require a minimum size threshold for off-exchange
orders.
NYSE said on Thursday that it expects its sale to ICE to be
completed by Nov. 4.
"I fully expect that we will hit that date. We are in
signature gathering mode in Europe right now. We've been told
the approvals are all forthcoming," Niederauer said.
The NYSE CEO said he expects more consolidation in the
global exchange industry and that the NYSE-ICE deal will put
pressure on other exchange operators to build scale through
mergers and acquisitions.