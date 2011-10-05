* Notice of objections was expected in antitrust review

* 'Does not prejudge the final outcome' -exchanges

* $9 bln deal would create world's top exchange operator

Oct 5 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Wednesday they received from European Union antitrust regulators a formal "statement of objections" against their planned $9 billion merger.

The pair called it a normal step that "does not prejudge the final outcome," as antitrust regulators decide whether to allow the creation of what would be the world's largest exchange operator.

The deal "provides substantial capital and cost savings to users; advances the goal of a unified, liquid EU capital market for raising money and managing risk; and does not materially alter the competitive landscape," the companies said in a statement.

Deutsche Boerse agreed in February to buy the New York Stock Exchange parent, and shareholders of the two companies backed the deal in July. The combined company would have a near monopoly on exchange-based futures trading in Europe. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)