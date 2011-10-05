* Statement of objections sets the stage for concessions
* 'Does not prejudge the final outcome' -exchanges
* $9 bln deal would create world's top exchange operator
* Document includes more than 130 pages -source
(Adds details on document length, outside comments, byline)
By Jonathan Spicer
Oct 5 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE
Euronext NYX.N received a document of more than 130 pages on
Wednesday outlining the European Union's specific concerns over
the German exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based
counterpart.
The "statement of objections" from EU antitrust regulators,
which was expected, sends the companies to the negotiating
table where they may discuss concessions to seal their deal to
create the world's largest exchange operator.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext also could call off the
deal if in the months ahead regulators demand what they see as
too much. The process could last the rest of the year as
brokers, funds and rival bourses descend on Brussels to argue
for or against the plan.
The pair said receiving the formal objections was a normal
step that "does not prejudge the final outcome" as antitrust
regulators decide whether to allow or block the takeover.
The statement of objections specifies the EU's competition
concerns. The companies can seek to allay regulators' worries
by trying to persuade the commission that it is wrong, or offer
remedies to fix the problems.
The specific objections were unclear. A source familiar
with the paper document said it contains more than 130 pages.
When the EU opened the in-depth probe in August, it cited
concerns about the deal's effect on derivatives and equities.
The combined company would have a near monopoly on
exchange-based futures trading in Europe once the Eurex and
Liffe venues are brought together, and it would run share
markets in several countries across the continent.
"It makes a lot of sense to object to the futures dominance
because once an exchange has liquidity, and a clearinghouse,
it's very hard to beat," said Andre Cappon, president of New
York-based exchanges consultant CBM Group. "So the question is,
what kind of conditions are necessary to allow the deal to
stand?"
The Frankfurt exchange parent agreed in February to buy the
New York Stock Exchange parent, and shareholders of the two
companies backed the deal in July. It is the biggest and one of
the few surviving planned exchange-industry deals this year.
The combination "provides substantial capital and cost
savings to users; advances the goal of a unified, liquid EU
capital market for raising money and managing risk; and does
not materially alter the competitive landscape," the companies
said in a statement.
However they may be asked to make concessions on fees,
exclusive product licenses and allowing outside products to run
through Deutsche Boerse's clearinghouse.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer, who would
be CEO of the combined company, has said that selling major
assets like Liffe would be unacceptable.
"It looks like we're heading toward some sort of
conditional approval that includes remedies," said Jamie
Selway, managing director of strategy at Investment Technology
Group, and a board member at rival BATS Exchange. "But there
are certain remedies that would be deal breakers."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Robert MacMillan)