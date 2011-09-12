* European Commission reportedly in accord over takeover

* NYSE COO: 'We are aware of no such deal'

* NYSE Euronext, Deutsche Boerse shares down

NEW YORK, Sept 12 NYSE Euronext NYX.N is not aware of an explicit deal at the European Commission to allow its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) merger to go ahead while using new regulations to force the pair to open up their markets, an executive of the U.S. exchange operator said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday that the EC would not impose serious antitrust restrictions on the $9 billion takeover because, according to sources, its regulatory and antitrust arms had struck a deal. [ID:nL5E7K92GI]

"We are aware of no such deal, and we are proceeding as before along the normal path," Lawrence Leibowitz said on Monday, noting the EC's director general for competition issued a statement in that regard over the weekend.

"To our knowledge, and to DG Comp's public explanation, there's no explicit deal at this point," he said at a conference hosted by Barclays.

Reuters reported the EC deal would allow the German exchange to acquire the New York Stock Exchange parent without serious restrictions, on the understanding that new rules dealing with clearing, indexes and data will force competition on the combined group.

Documents leaked in recent weeks show the EC's Internal Markets division plans to reduce the dominance of the region's top exchanges by forcing them to allow competition in key areas. [ID:nL5E7K741F]

The European parliament is set to outline these principles in October when it proposes broad reforms to its 2007 markets in financial instruments directive, or Mifid. How the updated Mifid directive could affect the merger plans remains unclear.

Shares of NYSE Euronext were down 3.8 percent at $24.71 in morning trading in New York, while Deutsche Boerse fell 3.2 percent in Germany. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)