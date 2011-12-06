* More asset sales needed - Le Monde
* Exchanges met in Brussels on Tuesday
* D.Boerse, NYSE decline to comment
(Adds NYSE comment that key assets will not be divested)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 European competition
authorities are ready to block the $9 billion merger of NYSE
Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE unless the
companies agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported
on Tuesday.
EU regulators met the exchanges at a meeting on Tuesday and
discussed whether rivals and users felt that their proposals
addressed competition concerns. [ID:nL5E7N21TZ]
If the feedback is negative, it would be up to the
companies to offer more substantial concessions or run the risk
of the European Commission blocking the merger.
In New York, Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Leibowitz of
NYSE Euronext said the two exchanges continue to believe the
merger remains compelling and that failure to approve the deal
would be a mistake.
"We will not undermine the strategic logic of this deal by
divesting key assets," Leibowitz said in a speech to a
conference on equity markets on Tuesday.
Le Monde said the authorities currently consider that the
merger would lead to a duopoly on the European derivatives
market and in the clearing business.
A person close to Deutsche Boerse said that it is premature
to conclude anything has passed or failed in terms of
regulatory approval.
"Negotiations are ongoing, and we're still in the process
of bluff and counterbluff," the source who is familiar with the
company's thinking said.
A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the article was
"highly speculative" and declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
NYSE Euronext in Paris declined to comment.
Deutsche Boerse shares extended losses and were down 1.7
percent at 44.19 euros by 1345 GMT, slightly underperforming a
1 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services index
.SXFP. NYSE Euronext shares rose 0.4 percent to $28.38.
