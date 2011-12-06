PARIS Dec 6 European competition
authorities are ready to block the merger of NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse unless the companies
agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
EU regulators were set to tell the exchanges at a meeting on
Tuesday whether rivals and users felt that their proposals
addressed competition concerns.
If the feedback is negative, it would be up to the companies
to offer more substantial concessions or run the risk of the
European Commission blocking the merger.
Le Monde said the authorities currently consider that the
merger would lead to a double monopoly on the European
derivatives market and in the clearing business.
A spokeswoman for NYSE Euronext in Paris declined to
comment.
(Reporting by James Regan and Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Blaise
Robinson)