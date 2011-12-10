FRANKFURT Dec 10 Deutsche Boerse AG
will not sell its derivatives arm Eurex or NYSE
Euronext's Liffe arm to meet anti-trust concerns about
their $9 billion deal, Chief Executive Reto Francioni told two
German newspapers.
"If a condition for the approval would be to sell one of the
two derivatives exchanges Eurex or Liffe, significant advantages
of the merger would disappear," Francioni told Frankfurter
Rundschau and Berliner Zeitung, reiterating the Frankfurt-based
exchange operator's stance.
Deutsche Boerse would not pursue an unattractive deal,
Francioni said in an interview to be published in the Saturday
edition of both papers.
The statement comes days after it emerged that Boerse and
NYSE were considering spinning off parts of their derivatives
arms to create a third-party competitor as a way to placate
regulators.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)