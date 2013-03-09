March 9 The New York Stock Exchange is readying
plans to be able to operate without human traders in case
another disaster, such as Superstorm Sandy, forces the shutdown
of its historic trading floor in downtown Manhattan, The Wall
Street Journal reported.
NYSE Euronext is preparing to submit details of the
plan to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according
to the report, which cited people involved in the preparations.
If activated, the plan would represent the first time the
221-year-old exchange would rely entirely on computer systems,
without the oversight of floor-based traders, the paper said.
A NYSE spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The disaster plan would shift trading entirely to Arca,
NYSE's all-electronic sister market. It would replace NYSE's
current backup plan that calls for the exchange to remain open
in a limited capacity while sending orders to Arca to be filled.
Exchanges including Direct Edge Holdings LLC and BATS Global
Markets Inc in the past year have moved to develop
backup sites in Chicago, the paper said. Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
maintains a disaster recovery site in Ashburn,
Virginia, and can run its U.S. markets from its European base in
Stockholm.
Superstorm Sandy forced the first weather-related multi-day
shutdown of the U.S. stock market in more than 120 years when it
struck the East Coast in October.