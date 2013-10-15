NEW YORK Oct 15 With IntercontinentalExchange's
more than $10 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext
expected to close early next month, regulators in the
Netherlands and France are scrambling to prevent Euronext from
once more falling into foreign hands, according to several
sources familiar with the situation.
ICE had committed to spinning off Euronext, the operator of
stock exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels, to
secure regulatory approval for the NYSE Euronext deal. But some
rivals have expressed an interest in buying the pan-European
exchange operator instead.
London Stock Exchange officials have reached out to
ICE informally about possibly buying Euronext, two sources said.
In January, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc Chief Executive Robert
Greifeld told Reuters that his firm would also consider bidding
for Euronext if the opportunity arose. All the
exchange operators declined to comment.
The regulators, which include the Bank of France and the
Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, want Euronext to be
independent, with headquarters and top executives located in
their countries.
"I will give my support to an IPO that would anchor
Euronext's shareholding in the euro zone because it is in the
interest of banks, businesses and investors in the euro zone to
have a major regulated market that is solid and efficient," Bank
of France Governor Christian Noyer said.
The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, which has a
say in any investment in Euronext of 10 percent or more and is
advising the Dutch Ministry of Finance on the future of the
exchange, declined to comment.
The jostling around Euronext is not likely to affect the
closing of the ICE-NYSE deal, which is expected on Nov. 4. But
it throws the future of Euronext into question and highlights
how nationalism continues to play a role in deals for exchange
operators, which are sometimes seen as key to a city's continued
relevance as a financial center. Several exchange mergers have
been blocked in recent years by national regulators.
French and Dutch regulators do not want to end up in a
position where they have to publicly block a takeover of
Euronext, one source said.
To prevent that, French regulators earlier this year began
discussions with financial institutions in the country about the
possibility of taking a large stake in Euronext. Major French
banks, such as Societe Generale, Credit Agricole
and BNP Paribas SA, as well as insurer AXA
SA were approached.
The conversations also included Dutch firms, such as ABN
Amro, one source said.
The financial institutions, however, have been lukewarm to
the idea of investing in a low-margin, stock exchange business.
They are looking for tax breaks and other financial incentives
from their regulators in exchange for buying a stake in the
European exchange operator, the source said. The talks are
ongoing, the sources said.
AXA, ABN Amro, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas declined to
comment. Credit Agricole did not return calls seeking comment.
The regulators also see potential in Euronext as an acquirer
of other continental European exchanges, one source said. Scale
is important for equity exchanges, as sharing technology and the
potential for listings and data revenue makes the businesses
more viable.
"They don't want to get swallowed by LSE or Nasdaq, because
they want to be in charge," one source said. "The issue really
is, 'Where is the center, and who gets the most prestige in the
entity?'"
Before NYSE bought Euronext in 2006, the exchange was
headquartered in Paris and Amsterdam. But then decision-making
moved across the Atlantic to New York, and some businesses left
Paris, moving to London and other cities. The move caused alarm
among French authorities, one source said.
"They see it as having decimated the Paris financial
center," one source said.
For now, ICE and NYSE's plan continues to be an initial
public offering of Euronext.
They have tapped ABN Amro, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Societe Generale to help arrange a potential $1
billion IPO, but a sale is not off the table. Sources have told
Reuters that ICE would consider selling Euronext if the
regulators would allow it.
For European regulators, "the more assurances, the better
that this won't get flipped somewhere," a source said.