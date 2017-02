PARIS Oct 26 NYSE Euronext's calculation of four European stock indexes, those in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon, was suspended at 1324 GMT due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman for the exchange said on Wednesday.

The trading of the shares which comprise the indexes is proceeding normally, the spokeswoman said, adding that it was not clear when calculation of the indexes would resume.

(Reporting By Juliette Rouillon)