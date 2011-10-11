By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 11 The New York Stock Exchange
website was inaccessible for 30 minutes on Monday, according to
an Internet monitoring company, but the exchange said there was
no interruption of service.
On Monday, the day hackers said they would attack the site,
the NYSE NYX.N website was unavailable from 5:30 p.m. EDT
(2130 GMT) to 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) and there was also an
incident at 3:30 p.m. that lasted for about one minute,
according to California-based Keynote Systems, which monitors
websites.
A spokesperson for the NYSE said there was no interruption
to web traffic and no sign of a hacker attack.
"We don't know if it was a hacker attack," Keynote
spokesman Daniel Berkowitz said in an email. "We only see what
end users see and so (we are) not sure if the cause was a DDOS
(Distributed Denial of Service) attack."
A person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that
internal monitoring systems indicated the NYSE website had not
experienced service issues and that the NYSE servers were not
compromised.
The source said there may have been some slowness during
the day originating from the external Internet service
provider.
A video posted on YouTube, which claimed to be from the
activist hacker group Anonymous, said the NYSE website would be
"erased from the Internet" on Monday. The video said the move
was in sympathy with the ongoing "Occupy Wall Street" protests
in Lower Manhattan.
The threat was made against the NYSE website not the
trading platform, which is used to process billions of share
transactions each day. It was not possible to verify the origin
of the threat.
So-called hactivists have used DDOS attacks, using
supporters to crash websites by overwhelming the servers with
traffic.
The Anonymous group launched DDOS attacks against Visa Inc
(V.N) and MasterCard Inc (MA.N) recently, claiming the
companies were hostile to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian
Assange.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)