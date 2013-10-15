BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
Oct 15 NYSE Euronext said its chief financial officer Michael Geltzeiler and two other executives will leave the company shortly after the closing of its proposed merger with IntercontinentalExchange Inc.
John Halvey, NYSE's general counsel, and Philippe Duranton, the global head of human resources, will also depart. The executives will receive termination payments. ()
NYSE announced in December that it was being bought by Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator ICE in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.