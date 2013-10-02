NEW YORK Oct 2 IntercontinentalExchange Inc
and NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday they moved a
step closer to ICE finalizing its proposed takeover of the Big
Board operator after a European regulatory group said it would
not object to the deal.
ICE and NYSE said they received a letter from the Chairmen's
Committee of Euronext Regulators indicating they are "not minded
to object" to the proposed deal, currently valued at around
$10.6 billion.
Final approvals are still needed from national authorities
and regulatory bodies in each of the relevant European
jurisdictions. NYSE's Euronext unit, which the exchange
operators plan to spin off once the deal is complete, includes
the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the
deal, which will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's
second-ice.largest derivatives market, in August.