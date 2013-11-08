Nov 8 NYSE Euronext said its more than $10 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc is set to close on Nov. 13.

The deal had been expected to close on Nov. 4, but ICE postponed the closing to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction.

The two companies now have all the regulatory approvals necessary to proceed with the closing, NYSE said in a statement on Friday.

Shares of ICE and NYSE will cease to trade at the end of the trading day on Nov. 12, and the shares of the merged entity will begin trading on the next day under the ticker symbol "ICE" on the New York Stock Exchange.