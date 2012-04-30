(Corrects decline in NYSE Euronext 1st-quarter profit to 44
percent from 32 percent and corrects profit to $87 million from
$121 million; corrections appear in 1st and 2nd paragraphs and
bullet)
* NYSE first quarter profits down 44 pct to $87 mln
* Revenue down 17 pct to $952 mln for the period
* Futures revenue down a quarter to $176 mln
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, April 30 NYSE Euronext said its
profits fell b y 44 percent in the first quarter due to a
slowdown in trading and costs from its failed merger with
Deutsche Boerse.
The New York exchange said it earned $87 million , as revenue
fell 17 percent to $952 million in the first quarter,
"Our first quarter results reflect the challenging operating
environment which carried over into 2012 and will continue to
result in near-term headwinds," said Duncan Niederauer, Chief
Executive of NYSE Euronext.
The exchange's derivatives trading unit was hardest hit,
with trading activity at its London-based exchange Liffe down 28
percent for the period, as derivatives revenue for the group
fell a quarter to $176 million.
Share trading and listings was down 7 percent to $304
million while NYSE's smaller technology and data business was up
4 percent to $121 million for the quarter.
The New York exchange also said it incurred $31 million of
merger and exit costs, including $16 million from its failed
merger with Deutsche Boerse.
NYSE canned the $7.4 billion merger in early February after
the deal was rejected by European antitrust authorities.
The exchange has since refocused its attention on new market
opportunities such as clearing and pledged last month to create
its own clearing house for futures transactions, and move away
from its current provider LCH.Clearnet.
NYSE said its British futures business will move to the new
clearing facility in the summer of next year while its European
futures business will follow in the first quarter of 2014.
The move to launch its own clearing unit next year and
switch off LCH at that point comes as NYSE's rival, the London
Stock Exchange, forges ahead with its plan to buy LCH in
the fourth quarter of this year.
"Our clients have long asked for a consolidation of clearing
arrangements and the strength of our European derivatives
business allows us to deliver meaningful benefits for them in
the form of capital efficiencies and savings," said Niederauer
last month.
Clearing houses, which sit between trading firms, insulating
them against the possibility of a company default, are set to
take on greater importance next year when regulation will take
effect forcing more asset classes to use clearing.
Policy-makers in the United States and Europe are keen to
force the vast over-the-counter derivatives market to use
clearing houses to tackle some of the problems exposed by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
(Editing by Chris Vellacott)